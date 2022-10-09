Dominant win over OU has 5-star DE Colin Simmons looking at Texas even more

Duncanville defensive end Colin Simmons is off to a fast start to the season, making plays in the offensive backfield and helping his team get off to a 5-0 start. The five-star defender estimates that he’s at double-digit sacks on the year, but he feels like he’s capable of much more.
“Honestly right now, I’m just warming up. I haven’t even gotten hot yet,” Simmons said. “I feel like from now on, I’m going to show everyone what’s really me. So far, I’m doing well, averaging a couple sacks a game. I’m playing the run, rushing the passer. But I feel like I can do way more than that.”
Ranked as the No. 4 player in the country in the 2024 class, Simmons is already a hot commodity with a tremendous skill set. He’s showing off his versatility this year, but said there are still areas in which he can improve.
“I feel like I’m showing everything, especially playing the run game. I’ve really been good stopping the run. I’m more explosive off the ball this year, coming with a quick first step. I just feel like I’m faster,” Simmons said. “I can get better using my hands. I have good hands, but I feel like that can be 10 times better.”
On the recruiting front, Simmons has more than 40 scholarship offers. The Texas Longhorns are one of the teams that’s in hot pursuit, and the Texas staff was in touch on Saturday night after UT thrashed Oklahoma 49-0.
“The way Texas did OU, that was crazy,” Simmons said. “They hit me up (on Saturday night), just asking if I saw the game, sending me articles, things like that.”
Texas has always been a team that’s been in the thick of the race for Simmons, but he said after watching the performance the Longhorns put together on Saturday, Texas is in an even stronger position.
“It made me feel like Texas is back to the top program they used to be whenever I see stuff like that. It made me look at them even more,” Simmons said.
The 6-3, 225-pound Simmons is hoping to get to Austin for a Texas game at some point this fall but has yet to lock anything down. He did hit an LSU game earlier this year and the Tigers will be a strong contender for his signature.
“What’s not to like about LSU? It feels like Texas, just smaller. The diversity is great out there,” Simmons said. “The people there, they just feel so welcoming. I love LSU.”
Simmons said he’s considering a trip to Florida this weekend to watch the Gators host LSU.