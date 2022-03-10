‘Domina’ Renewed For Season 2 By Epix – The Hamden Journal

Epix has ordered an eight-episode second season of historical drama Domina. The renewal follows a deal between Epix and global distributor Banijay Rights for a second season of the drama produced by Tiger Aspect, in association with Epix Studios.

Created by Simon Burke (Fortitude, Strike Back), Domina takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history, following the extraordinary rise of Gaius, Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla, played by Kasia Smutniak. Season 2 of Domina is scheduled to begin production this spring at Cinecittà Studios in Rome and is scheduled to premiere on Epix in the U.S. and Sky across Europe in 2023.

Season 2 chronicles the struggle for control of the Roman Empire, and of Rome’s Imperial Family from a rare female perspective. In its first season, Livia Drusilla, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family returned to Rome after ten years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. Now, atop a fractious empire, and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust.

“The first season of Domina drove the largest total cross-platform audience average for any Epix freshman series in 2021,” said Epix President Michael Wright. “Audiences were drawn to the fresh vantage point of a period drama with a female-dominated perspective featuring a powerful performance by Kasia Smutniak who leads a strong ensemble cast.”

Cast also includes Matthew McNulty as Gaius, Emperor Augustus; Claire Forlani as Octavia, Gaius’ sister; Christine Bottomley as Scribonia, Gaius’ second wife and Livia’s mortal enemy; Ben Batt as Agrippa, Gaius’ childhood friend, then general and later consul.

Burke executive produces with Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly and Carmel Maloney.

Epix has the U.S. rights. Banijay Rights is the worldwide distributor.