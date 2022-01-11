Domhnall Gleeson To Star In FX Series – The Hamden Journal

Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Steve Carell in The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions.

Also joining the cast are Linda Emond (Succession, The Gilded Age), Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Justified) and Andrew Leeds (The Dropout, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

Chris Long (The Americans, Suspicion) has come on board as an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes of the series, with production scheduled to begin this week. Kevin Bray (Succession, Insecure, The Americans, Run) and Gwyneth Horder-Payton (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Pose, Pam & Tommy) will also be directing on the series.

Fields and Weisberg executive produce along with Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Long.

The Tony-nominated Gleeson recently finished a sold-out run of Enda Walsh’s play Medicine at New York’s St. Ann’s Warehouse. He’ll next be seen in David Mandel’s HBO limited series White House Plumbers in the role of John Dean opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux as Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively. Recently, Gleeson appeared in Frank of Ireland for Channel 4 and Amazon, a series he also co-produced and wrote with Michael Moloney and brother Brian Gleeson, and in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway opposite Rose Byrne and James Corden.

Gleeson is repped by Paradigm and The Agency.