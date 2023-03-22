Domestic Violence Charges Dismissed Against Justin Roiland, ‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Slams ‘Horrible Lies Reported About Me’

“Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland is no longer facing domestic violence charges, Variety confirms. Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement: “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland took to social media to respond to the dropped charges, writing in a statement that he is “thankful the case has been dismissed. He added, “I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

More from Variety

Roiland appeared in court in January for a pre-trial hearing after he was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2020. A second pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 27.

“I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland said in a new statement. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’”

Roiland added, “That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Adult Swim severed ties with Roiland at the end of January because of the domestic violence charges. The network said in a brief statement: “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.” Roiland then resigned from Squanch Games, the video game developer banner that he co-founded in 2016.

Story continues

Best known for co-creating the Adult Swim animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” on which he also voiced the show’s two titular characters, Roiland’s credits also include Hulu’s “Solar Opposites,” which was renewed for a fifth season back in October, and “Koala Man,” which he executive produced and had a voice role in. Hulu similarly dropped him from both series in January, saying in a statement: “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland.” The shows were not canceled and will continue on without his involvement.

Roiland’s attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, maintained his client’s innocence back in January. Welbourn gave the following statement to Variety at the time: “It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”

“Rick and Morty” Season 6 wrapped up in December 2022, but more episodes are coming presumably without Roiland’s involvement.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.