Domantas Sabonis frustrated by worst game of Kings’ career in loss to Nets

Sabonis frustrated by worst game of Kings’ career in loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Domantas Sabonis had the worst game of his career with the Kings on Monday as they fell to the Brooklyn Nets 109-85 at Barclays Center.

His underwhelming nine points, nine rebounds and two assists were the first time he didn’t record a double-double since touching down in Sacramento last week.

And he’s not happy about it.

“I’m just trying to figure out the balance right now,” Sabonis told reporters after the loss. “The guys on the bench are like ‘C’mon, be aggressive, shoot it’ and I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. I’m trying to look to pass more than to score and be aggressive. Today I could have been way more aggressive. I could’ve played my normal game. But I’m still trying to figure out how. So the more games the better.”

And it wasn’t just Sabonis who needed to be more aggressive.

The whole team played slow and lacked grit.

De’Aaron Fox’s game-high 26 points went to waste in the 24-point loss.

In his Kings debut on Feb. 9, Sabonis finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the 132-119 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And the momentum continued for Sacramento, as Sabonis helped the Kings beat the Washington Wizards in his second game with the team.

But his mediocre performance on Monday translated into the Kings’ final score. And it’s clear the Kings need the two-time All-Star to be on his A-game if they want to win games.

“Today made it clear,” Sabonis said. “I just got to be myself out there, that’s why they traded for me. I got to be aggressive out there.”

Sabonis and the Kings have another tough one on Wednesday vs. the Chicago Bulls, where they look to bounce back before All-Star weekend.