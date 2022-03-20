Dom Smith stealing the show early in spring training

Dom Smith stealing the show early in spring training

by

Dom Smith follows through on swing home uniform side angle

The Mets continue their spring training schedule on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Cardinals — the first game on SNY of the 2022 season.

Here’s everything that happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it…

Dom Smith has already been feeling good at the plate, saying “this is probably the best I’ve felt” at spring training.

– Smith and Luis Guillorme were the highlights of the Mets’ win over the Nats on Saturday, during a 6-2 win with first-inning home runs from them as well as Nick Plummer.

– On the latest edition of What Are The Odds?, the crew breaks down if the Mets have the upper hand in the NL East after the Braves made some big moves.

– SNY’s Andy Martino talks Smith and it’s unlikely he gets traded — he’s only helping himself out already in Port St. Lucie.

– The Mets optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to the minors.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.