Dom Smith stealing the show early in spring training

Dom Smith follows through on swing home uniform side angle

The Mets continue their spring training schedule on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Cardinals — the first game on SNY of the 2022 season.

Here’s everything that happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it…

– Dom Smith has already been feeling good at the plate, saying “this is probably the best I’ve felt” at spring training.

– Smith and Luis Guillorme were the highlights of the Mets’ win over the Nats on Saturday, during a 6-2 win with first-inning home runs from them as well as Nick Plummer.

– On the latest edition of What Are The Odds?, the crew breaks down if the Mets have the upper hand in the NL East after the Braves made some big moves.

– SNY’s Andy Martino talks Smith and it’s unlikely he gets traded — he’s only helping himself out already in Port St. Lucie.

– The Mets optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to the minors.