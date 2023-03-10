Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill slated to compete in USATF Indoor Championships 60m race

Going by “cheetah” and sometimes calling himself “the fastest man on earth,” Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is slated to compete in his first track meet since 2014.

The 29-year-old appears in the official entry list for the 60m at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. The 25-29 age division of the event will face off at 1:12 p.m. ET on USATF TV.

Masters meets often feature amateur athletes from 25 to over 100 years old. 2016 100m and 200m Olympian Marvin Bracy-Williams Jr. reacted to the news on Twitter, writing “cmon dawg,” with laughing emojis. Hill responded, “I know how to stir the pot.”

Hill’s best 60m is a 6.64 from 2014. Professional sprinter Trayvon Bromell is leading the world this season with a 6.42 he ran in February. The only listed entry times for Hill’s Saturday competition are 7.05 and 7.30.

All social media signs from Hill are pointing to “go,” as he posted a video on Twitter Tuesday from a block start practice that appeared to occur at the university of Miami. He captioned it “morning training with the boys,” and shared the same video with the caption “Felt good to put the spikes back on !!!” to Instagram a day later. The wideout also made a call for help finding track blocks on Twitter Wednesday.

Some might remember Hill’s performance in the 2022 Pro Bowl “fastest man race,” but it’s safe to say that the low effort loss to Micah Parsons doesn’t represent his true speed. On Saturday, he’ll have the opportunity to showcase the jets that qualified him for the 2012 Olympic Trials.

Hill ran a 20.14 second 200 meter dash during his high school career. The automatic qualifying time for the Olympic Trials that year was 20.55, but he competed at the world junior championships and junior nationals instead. He went on to compete for Oklahoma State and made the NCAA Indoor Championship finals in the 200, finishing in fifth place.

In January 2020, Hill said he wanted to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team. Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic sprint medalist, called Hill’s chances of qualifying for the trials “a long shot.”

“I think Tyreek is the fastest man in the NFL, but you’re not going from an entire NFL season to being an Olympic qualifier in the 100m,” Boldon tweeted. “NFL season wreaks havoc on a body. NFL season that extends through the playoffs to the Super Bowl makes it even worse.”

Hill didn’t end up pursuing any Olympic competition. Two years later, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf raced for his place in the NFL speed conversation, running the 100m in 10.37 seconds. He finished last in a nine-man field of elite sprinters.

Hill’s personal best in the 100m is 10.19 seconds. He also ran wind-aided 9.98, which doesn’t stand for official purposes due to a a 5.0 meter/second tailwind.