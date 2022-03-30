Dolphins receiving calls about potential trade for WR DeVante Parker

It’s currently unclear if the Green Bay Packers are involved, but the Miami Dolphins have received calls from teams inquiring about the availability of wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

More importantly, general manager Chris Grier said he will “listen” to trade offers, opening up the possibility of Parker being moved to a receiver-needy team like the Packers.

Parker, 29, has two years left on his contract, but the Dolphins made big investments at wide receiver this offseason and could move Parker to clear salary. The team completely reshaped the receiver position by signing Cedrick Wilson in free agency and then completing a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle, a first-round pick last year, had a terrific rookie season, so snaps for a player like Parker could be limited in Miami in 2022.

The Packers, after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, should be in the market for a veteran receiver, especially one with an inexpensive contract like Parker’s. He has no guaranteed money left on the deal and would have cap numbers of $6.25 million in 2022 and $6.5 million in 2023 if traded.

Parker, who turns 30 next January, missed seven games to injury and caught only 54.8 percent of targets in 2021. However, he’s just a few years removed from catching 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns with Ryan Fitzpatrick as his quarterback in 2019.

In Parker, the Packers would be getting a receiver built in the Davante Adams mold and capable of handling starter snaps immediately in 2022. With Rodgers as his quarterback, his production and efficiency could immediately rise.

The Dolphins offense condensed because of scheme and quarterback play over the last two seasons. In Green Bay, Parker could be unleashed as a vertical threat in Matt LaFleur’s scheme.

What’s the likely cost for a 29-year-old receiver with an injury history and declining production? Probably nothing more than a Day 3 pick. The Packers could do much worse than sending a late-round pick to Miami to get Parker and help secure immediate stability at receiver in 2022.

