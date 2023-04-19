Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says he considered retirement ‘for a time’ after concussion-laden 2022 season

Tua Tagovailoa missed five games in 2022 from two concussions. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play football in 2023, but he admitted he thought about retiring from football after he suffered multiple concussions this past season.

“Yeah, I considered it for a time,” Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday. “Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kinds of conversations. Really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game.

Tagovailoa, 25, missed five games this past season after he suffered multiple concussions at different points in the year.

He missed Weeks 5-6 after a scary hit in the Dolphins’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. The week prior, Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion during the first half of the Dolphins’ win over the Buffalo Bills after he had trouble standing and went to the locker room, only to return in the second half. That prompted an NFLPA investigation that led to the firing of an independent doctor who allowed Tagovailoa to play.

Tagovailoa was later ruled out for the final two games of the regular season and missed the Dolphins’ wild-card playoff loss to the Bills after the team discovered he suffered a concussion late in the Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa officially cleared concussion protocols from that hit on Feb. 1 — 38 days after the game. He later said this offseason he picked up judo to learn how to fall better and avoid more head injuries.

The Dolphins clearly missed Tagovailoa in 2022. Miami went 8-5 with him under center and 2-3 without him, including a 34-31 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round. The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s $23.2 million fifth-year option on Mar. 20 amid speculation the team could look into other quarterback options (such as embattled Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson).

At least for now, Tagovailoa will play in 2023 as the Dolphins look to take another stab at the playoffs.