Dolphins place two players on injured reserve, waive three

Associated Press

Mariota, Ridder solid for Falcons in 24-16 loss to Jets

Marcus Mariota is feeling — and playing — like a starter again. After leading Atlanta to scores on two of his three drives in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss against mostly New York Jets backups Monday night, Mariota appears to have strengthened his hold on the quarterback job. “The last couple years were a good reset for me, but I’m excited about the opportunity, excited about this team,” said Mariota, who was a backup the last two years in Las Vegas and hasn’t started a regular-season game since 2019 with Tennessee.