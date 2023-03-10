Dolphins pick up QB Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, likely taking them out of Lamar Jackson sweepstakes

The Miami Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a major vote of confidence Friday when the team reportedly picked up the quarterback’s fifth-year option, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Tagovailoa will now make a guaranteed $23.2 million in 2024.

This also likely takes the Dolphins out of a potential bid for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who can negotiate with other teams after he was given the non-exclusive franchise tag. Miami was a rumored destination for Jackson if the Ravens didn’t match any offer sheet for the quarterback during free agency.

Miami has maintained its stance that Tagovailoa is their franchise guy, and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday that a source told him the Dolphins wouldn’t Jackson or any other quarterback because “[head coach] Mike [McDaniel] fully believes Tua is the perfect fit for his system.” Words are words, though, and the decision to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option is the first administrative sign of support for the quarterback since Miami drafted him fifth overall in 2020.

Since then, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins endured almost incessant scrutiny over whether or not Tagovailoa would be their long-term starter. Miami already lost its own 2023 first-round draft pick after the NFL determined owner Stephen Ross engaged with tampering in his attempt to insert Tom Brady as the team’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season.

Questions revolving around Tagovailoa’s durability and viability as started continued throughout the 2022 season after he sustained two concussions that forced him to miss multiple games during two different stretches, including the playoff match with the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa eventually cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Feb. 1 — 38 days after his second head injury.

But when Tagovailoa did play, he was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL. He led the NFL in yards per attempt and yards per completion and ranked third in expected points added per play among qualified passers. Tagovailoa finished with 25 total passing touchdowns and averaged 272.9 passing yards per game — which ranked eighth and fifth, respectively. He also went 8-3 as a starter.