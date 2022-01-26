Ranking the Dolphins head coaching candidates

After the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Black Monday, they began the search for the next leader of their locker room.

That list of names they wanted to interview had seven coaches on it, including Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Since then, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Quinn has been named a finalist for the open head coach positions with both the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

Miami has been rather quiet throughout the interview process, so it’s unclear exactly where Quinn fits into their plans, but it looks like he could land with either of these two other franchises.

It’s tough to say which job would be more enticing to Quinn because each has its own issues.

The Broncos may be the best option for Quinn. Denver had the best defense last year, statistically, and their offense seems to be just a quarterback away. If they can find a consistent signal-caller, they could easily sneak their way into contention in the AFC.

Chicago’s defense didn’t perform as well as they have in recent years, but their offense struggled even more. While Matt Nagy was flip-flopping between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, nothing good was happening on that side of the ball.

Miami’s defense was great for a long stretch last season, but they also struggled early on in the season. Their offense also seems to be more than one piece away from taking the next step.

If Quinn does get offered and takes one of the other jobs, Miami’s options of reported interviewees would be down to six.

