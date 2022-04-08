Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win.

Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.

“I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football. He showed up, he didn’t have any M.A.’s [missed assignments], he hustled non-stop, and it’s like, you know what? You’ll find a way to make that guy work. Not saying we want those guys, but he loved ball, and he had success. And he’s still playing today, by the way.”

Campbell did not identify the player. Campbell was with the Dolphins from 2010 to 2015, spending most of that time as tight ends coach and ending his tenure in Miami as interim head coach.

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk