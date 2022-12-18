Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responds to fans throwing snowballs on field during Bills game

The Miami Dolphins not only had to compete on Saturday with a high-powered Buffalo Bills offense and freezing cold weather — and, eventually, the swirling snow that was expected to hit Highmark Stadium throughout their 32-29 loss.

They also dealt with fans who were throwing snowballs on the field.

It escalated so much, particularly after a pair of first-half Bills touchdown drives, that referees briefly paused the game in the second quarter to say that 15-yard penalties would be handed out against the Bills should players be hit from that point on in the game.

According to the NFL Network broadcast, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel asked if a penalty can be called over snowballs shortly before referees made the announcement.

“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads,” McDaniel said postgame. ”I think that’s what [the officials] were concerned with as well. There were several people that got hit. It’s whatever.”

While the refs made the declaration, no penalties for snowball-throwing ultimately were called.