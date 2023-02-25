Dolphins CB Byron Jones alludes to retirement; cant’ run or jump due to injures

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones’ career may have hinted at his career’s end via Twitter Saturday. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones shared a video graphic about his NFL combine performance with two strong messages Saturday.

The 2015 gif offered comparisons to convey just how impressive the former UConn standout’s 12’3″ broad jump really was.

“Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications,” wrote on Twitter.

Jones sent one more message that seemed to allude to his potential retirement along with an ominous message to the future of the league. “It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities,” he wrote. “Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

This story will be updated.