‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special.

Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast.

The film will include a pair of Parton’s iconic songs (“9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”) as well as a new holiday melody.

The film is described as a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.

David Rambo wrote and executive produced, with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Hudson Hickman also executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers serve as producers.

Emmy Award-winning Kathryn Burns choreographed the musical numbers alongside assistant choreographer David Hull.

Warner Bros. Television produced in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.