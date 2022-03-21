Dolly Parton to Produce, Star in Adaptation of ‘Run, Rose, Run’ from Hello Sunshine

Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon and James Patterson are partnering for the feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, the novel from Parton and Patterson.

Parton is also set to star in the project from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing alongside Patterson and Partona, with Ashley Strumwasser executive producing.

Run, Rose, Run, which was published on March 7 and debuted at the No. 1 spot on The New York Times bestseller list, a young woman who heads to Nashville to pursue her music-making dreams. The logline for the book adds: “The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—and it may destroy everything she has worked for.”

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds — as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being — Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” said Witherspoon. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Hello Sunshine will soon release the highly anticipated adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing with Sony. Other projects include Something from Tiffany’s and series Daisy Jones and the Six for Amazon, and Your Place or Mine at Netflix starring Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Hello Sunshine is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Patterson is represented by CAA and Williams & Connolly. Parton is represented by CTK Management and Edelstein Laird, with CAA representing the book’s film rights.

