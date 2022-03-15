Dolly Parton talks Dollywood expansion plan

Music icon and humanitarian Dolly Parton was on hand to celebrate the 37th season of her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood. “A lot is in the works for many years to come,” Parton says of Dollywood’s expansion plan. (Photo: REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona)

Music icon and quiet humanitarian Dolly Parton was on hand last week to usher in the 37th season of her East Tennessee theme park, Dollywood. Marking her first public appearance in the park since 2019, the multi-hyphenate solidified the Dollywood company’s plan to invest more than half a billion dollars across its properties over the next ten years.

Since opening in 1986, Dollywood Resort has expanded to include luxury cabins, a waterpark and a 4-star resort and spa, aptly named DreamMore Resort and Spa. The park’s period of tremendous growth was first marked by the 2019 opening of the $37 million dollar Wildwood Grove park expansion. As a leader in the amusement industry, Dollywood draws over two million visitors annually and has a significant economic impact on the area, bringing in 1.53 billion in 2017 alone.

Dollywood’s Dreamer-In-Chief, Parton was raised in a one-room cabin along the foothills of the great Smoky Mountains with her parents and eleven siblings. Now, the over 50-time Grammy nominee is the largest employer in the county in partnership with Herschend Family Entertainment, operating partner of the beloved theme park.

Raised in a one-room cabin in the great Smoky Mountains, Parton says she’s “so proud of the way [her] life has been.” (Photo: Carly Caramanna)

At a private event for press at Dollywood’s season opening, Parton shared: “I wake up with new dreams every day. Like I’ve always said, people ask me why I still work so hard and why couldn’t you just sit back and enjoy it? I remember seeing a sign in a bathroom one time that said: ‘Any peacock that sits on his feathers is just another turkey.’ I don’t want to be that.”

There are clearly no signs of slowing for 76-year-old Parton or Dollywood. Last year, a 10-year, $500 million dollar expansion plan was revealed for Dollywood and its properties. The master plan envisions five resorts, including a campground, facilities to host large scale corporate events and weddings and more. A housing project is already underway to help solve some of the staffing issues that have been a problem in the area for decades.

“You have to spend money to make money,” Parton says of her ambitious plans for the future. “I always try to only take [on] the things that I can take pride in selling.”

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort is expected to be the first major project of the “Dollywood Decade” to be completed. With an anticipated opening of Fall 2023, this will be the second resort on property at Dollywood, joining the DreamMore Resort and Spa. Nestled into the lush natural landscape, the upcoming 300+ room resort is a celebration of its surroundings, telling the story of Dolly’s origins and love for the Smoky Mountains. Complete with a grand fireplace, new dining options, outdoor relaxation spots and a theater for live musical events, the property was designed to enhance the guest experience making it a true multi-day family destination.

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort is expected to be the first major project of the “Dollywood Decade” to be completed. (Photo: Carly Caramanna)

“Guests want to visit a destination theme park experience,” explains Pete Owens, Dollywood’s vice president of marketing and public relations, during a construction tour of the site. “Much like some of our bigger brother and sister competitors that are in Orlando or in Southern California, that’s what we aspire to be.”

The timing couldn’t be any more ideal as many families are beginning to feel priced out of those larger theme parks. Walt Disney World sees a seemingly endless and steady price hike in ticket prices with many opinions indicating the guest experience is not on that same upward trajectory. A number of previously announced projects and attractions at the Florida resort have been delayed or even fully scrapped.

Dollywood has recognized that opportunity and is quite literally running with it.

As Dollywood rapidly expands to meet the needs of the guest, the make up of guests themselves is also shifting. Owens went on to share that 10 years ago the park was primarily a regional destination with the majority of guests coming in from nearby towns. Now, around 70 percent of guests come from outside the region, including major U.S. cities, like New York and Chicago, and even international visitors.

“We love our hosts who work so hard to make all of our guests feel at home,” Parton says of Dollywood’s Grow U college tuition program. “We want all of our hosts to be more.” (Photo: Carly Caramanna)

Dollywood’s expansion initiatives aren’t just centered around the guest, but also their staff. As the property grows, so too will the need for qualified employees. With a long-term plan to employ over 400 new staff members in leadership roles, Dollywood recently announced Grow U. The program, in partnership with Herschend Enterprises, provides full tuition coverage for all employees with over 100 degrees to choose from.

“A lot is in the works for many years to come,” says the entertainment icon. “We love our hosts who work so hard to make all of our guests feel at home. It really fits perfectly with all the great things we do at Dollywood, with the Dollywood foundation and the Imagination Library. Dream more, learn more, care more, be more. And we want all of our hosts to be more.”

At the heart of everything Parton does, she hasn’t lost sight of her humble Tennessee roots. “I feel like when you want to do good, you try to do good and you have faith, it just seems like good things happen,” explains the philanthropist. “I’m so proud of the way that my whole life has been.”

Dollywood guests will be able to rent out Parton’s tour bus for overnight stays on property with proceeds going to the Imagination Library, the singer’s book gifting program that mails free books to children. (Photo: Carly Caramanna)

Parton revealed at the event that the Imagination Library, her book gifting program that mails free books to children, is on track to soon reach the milestone of 2 million books donated. A heartfelt fact that the singer was particularly proud to share being that her own father was never afforded the opportunity to learn how to read. Soon, guests will be able to rent out Parton’s own personal tour bus for overnight stays on property with proceeds going to the Imagination Library.

Parton says it simply: “I try to do good.”