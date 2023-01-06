Dolly Parton Pays Surprise Tribute To Leslie Jordan On ‘Call Me Kat’ – The Hamden Journal

Country superstar Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance on Fox’s Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat last night to honor the show’s late co-star Leslie Jordan.

Parton, a friend of Jordan’s who had made a guest appearance on the comedian’s 2021 album Company’s Comin’, spoke directly to Jordan in a pre-taped message that introduced a memorial montage of some of his moments on the sitcom.

“I know usually at a memorial people talk about somebody,” Parton said after singing a bit of the song “Where the Soul Never Dies” that she’d recorded with Jordan. “Well, I’m going to talk to you, because there is that place on the other side and I’m certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did.

“I just want you to know that we all love you,” she continued, “we all miss you, and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful, and I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be. You made us happy while you were here and we’re happy that you’re at peace. I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie. See you over there.”

Parton then sang the line, “I will always love you” from her song of the same name.

Earlier this week, Bialik told Entertainment Weekly that the Jan. 5 episode, titled “Call Me Philliam,” would honor Jordan and teased the appearance of a celebrity who Jordan “admired and considered a mentor of his.”

Also on the episode, the fate of Jordan’s character Phil was revealed when Vicki Lawrence’s character Mama announced that Phil and Jalen (John Griffin) were getting married and had moved permanently to Tahiti.

Jordan died last October following a car accident.