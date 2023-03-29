Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks To Host Academy Of Country Music Awards – The Hamden Journal

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May, producers announced today.

The awards ceremony will stream live on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

The hosts were announced by The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Parton. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

Parton added that she would premiere the lead single from her upcoming rock album on the show.

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” said Brooks.

The special will mark the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show, and comes ahead of his Las Vegas residency and after his world tour. The ceremony will be the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Nominees, performers, and presenters for this year’s show will be announced in the coming weeks.