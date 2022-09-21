Dollar Hits 20-Year High After Russia Mobilizes More Troops

Text size





Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of nuclear blackmail against Russia.

Alexei Druzhinin/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images





The U.S. dollar rose to 20-year highs early Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the country’s military and issued a nuclear threat.

In a national address Putin ordered Russia’s reservists to mobilize to help with the war effort in Ukraine and said “those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can change in their direction,” according to multiple reports.