Dollar General Tops Morningstar List of Dividend Stocks

Given all the turmoil in financial markets recently, you may be interested in the regular income stream and possible capital gains of dividend stocks.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF  (VYM) , has slid 7% year to date, vastly outperforming the S&P 500, which has dropped 20%.

Morningstar has put together a list of the Top 10 dividend stocks that are widely held by its “ultimate stock-pickers” — 26 top money managers.

The research firm screens for companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages. Those are advantages that “should allow them to generate the excess returns necessary to maintain their dividends over the longer term,” according to a commentary by Morningstar analysts Verushka Shetty and Eric Compton.