Doja Cat told the crowd at Coachella ‘don’t quit’ shortly after announcing her plan to retire from music

Doja Cat took the stage at Coachella music festival on Sunday.

“Don’t give up. Don’t quit. Believe in yourself. I love you,” she told the crowd.

The comment came less than one month after Doja announced her plan to retire from music.

Doja Cat paused her Coachella performance on Sunday to discourage the crowd from quitting, less than one month after the star herself announced that she will soon retire.

“Coachella, don’t give up. Don’t quit. Believe in yourself. I love you,” she told the crowd in Indio, California, which included Insider’s music team.

Just last month, the “Need to Know” rapper pledged to stop making music after she received criticism for apparently not greeting fans in Paraguay.

Although Doja is known for her flippant sense of humor, she doubled down on the promise after fans asked if she would still join The Weeknd for his “After Hours” stadium tour this fall.

“I’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after,” she wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets. “I still got shit I gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz I post a fuckin picture it means I’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

Doja had already been scheduled to appear at Coachella for several months. On Twitter, she said she will honor her prior commitments — including “videos to film,” “performances to do,” and “content to drop” — before she leaves the music industry.

“I’m pooping it out and dipping,” she added. “I ain’t gone yet.”

Many fans speculated that her comment at Coachella indicates a change of heart for the singer, who’s fresh off winning her first-ever Grammy Award for “Kiss Me More.”

During her much-praised set, Doja sang a handful of hits from her latest album “Planet Her” and gave her debut performance of a new song titled “Vegas,” which she recorded for the upcoming Elvis biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

