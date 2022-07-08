Doja Cat Slid Into Noah Schnapp’s DMs to Get Set Up With His Stranger Things Co-Star Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat wants to be Joseph Quinn‘s woman.

When it came to enlisting Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to help set her up with his co-star, Doja cut the rubbish and got straight to the point. It goes down in the DMs, which is exactly how the singer reached out to Noah—who exposed their messages in a TikTok on July 6. He captioned the video, “thirsty doja.”

In Doja’s first message to the actor—who pays Will Byers in the Netflix series—she wrote, “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu?” She quickly followed up with an important question: “Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?” Noah’s response? “LMAOO slide into his DMs,” to which Doja replied, “I don’t know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Noah then did the work of a matchmaker and sent over Joseph’s Instagram profile to Doja: “Right here ma’am.” While no further messages were shared, it looks like Doja did make her way to his profile and hit the follow button. Joseph—who plays Eddie Munson on the show—has yet to follow her back.

Noah’s TikTok was a stitch with another user, who was reacting to a July 6 exchange on Twitter when the singer replied to a Joseph Quinn Twitter fan page. The account tweeted: “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is.” Doja replied, “It’s f–king criminal.”

In the past, Doja has shared her interest in the actor in a tweet in May back when the first half of Stranger Things 4 dropped. She wrote, “Joseph Quinn fine as s–t.”

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Doja turns her crush into something more. Who knew the Upside Down could bring these two together?