Doja Cat concert goes on in Indianapolis after police say man made bomb threat to cut line

Police cleared a gathered crowd outside an Indianapolis Doja Cat concert for about 20 minutes after a man made a bomb threat in an attempt to get ahead in the entry line Saturday for the free outdoors show supporting Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 5 p.m. local time, a man made a threat that he had a bomb or an explosive device as fans tried to enter the concert area downtown at Monument Circle, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said in an email to IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The man was taken into custody, and police continue to investigate. There was no bomb or any threat to the community, Young said.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker said in a text message. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

A crowd waits for admission to the College Football Playoff National Championship concerts after a bomb threat delayed the start of Saturday’s Doja Cat show at Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

Thousands of people are in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff national championship and festivities surrounding it this weekend, including concerts downtown.

When organizers announced the show late last year, they said space would be first come, first served.

Shortly after 6:30, the first concertgoers were welcomed inside. The opening act, Pink $weats, hit the stage just before 7 p.m. Pop trio AJR also performed before Doja Cat.

Shows at the College Football Playoffs continue Sunday with musical performances by Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max, as well as on Monday with Sam Hunt and BRELAND.

Doja Cat, the 26-year-old rapper and singer known for hits such as “Kiss Me More” and “Say So,” previously served as host of the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Last month, the rapper and singer had to pull out of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball show in New York the day of after a few members of her production team tested positive for COVID-19.

