Doja Cat and ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp are ‘all good’ after leaked messages

Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp are cool, even after Schnapp exposed their private DM conversation on TikTok without Doja Cat’s permission.

“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” the “Stranger Things” actor commented on a TikTok Wednesday that he paired to Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.”

The singer was not thrilled after Schnapp shared a screenshot of messages between the two where Doja Cat expressed interest in the love life of Schnapp’s “Stranger Things” co-star Joseph Quinn.

The Grammy-winning musician messaged Schnapp on Instagram asking if Quinn has a girlfriend, according to the TikTok clip posted last week.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu (hit me up),” Doja Cat wrote.

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp responded.

Schnapp sent her Quinn’s Instagram profile when she said she didn’t know his Instagram or Twitter account, replying with, “Right here ma’am.”

The following day on TikTok Live, Doja Cat expressed dissatisfaction that Schnapp shared their messages, saying she was “chill about it” because he’s a kid, but still insisted that it was “wack” for the 17-year-old actor to post their DMs.

“When you’re that young you make mistakes,” Doja Cat said, according to recirculated clips of her TikTok Live. “The fact that this person, that Noah did that, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack.”

Doja Cat called Noah Schnapp “socially unaware” after the “Stranger Things” actor posted their private DMs.

Doja Cat previously expressed her infatuation with the “Game of Thrones” alum, who became a breakout star for playing Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things.” On May 30, three days after Season 4 Volume 1 dropped on Netflix, she tweeted, “Joseph Quinn fine as (expletive).”

The “Kiss Me More” singer later replied to a Twitter fan page for Quinn, which posted a photo of the actor writing, “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is.”

“It’s (expletive) criminal,” she replied.

Schnapp’s TikTok video received more than a million likes, sparking memes from Quinn fans expressing their jealousy of Doja Cat.

Doja Cat’s recent tonsil surgery forced her to pull out of some upcoming performances, she announced in May.

The musician shared that she had a tonsil infection which was further aggravated after drinking and vaping. She had to end her festival fun and no longer go on tour with The Weeknd.

Doja Cat isn’t the only artist fascinated by Quinn.

Metallica shared an appreciation post for the actor on Instagram for his performance of their 1986 track “Master of Puppets” in the season finale. They also congratulated executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer for the show’s incorporation of music into the story.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things.

“It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!” the band wrote of the scene on Instagram. “How crazy cool is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Netflix released the Season 4 finale of “Stranger Things” on July 1. The fifth season will be the final season for the show.

