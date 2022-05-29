DOJ to probe controversial police response to Texas school massacre

The Justice Department said Sunday that it is launching a probe into the delayed police response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The DOJ said the move comes at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin amid rising criticism of local cops, who waited more of an hour to storm the school, where 19 children and two school teachers were slaughtered Tuesday.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day and to identify lessons and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” the department said in a statement.

“As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent and indecent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.”

Uvalde, county and state police have come under mounting criticism for the delayed response as deranged 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos shot his victims.

Police said Uvalde officers who initially entered the building were fired upon by Ramos and retreated — with the killer remaining barricaded for 78 minutes in all.

Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Austin American-Statesman-USA TO

On Sunday, state lawmaker Roland Gutierrez said one young victim bled out while waiting for police to storm the building and that the child may have been saved had authorities acted sooner.

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been among those taking heat and is now holed up in his home with a police guard to keep reporters away.

The Texas Rangers are currently leading the local investigation into the tragic shootings.