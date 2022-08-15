DOJ opposes release of Trump raid affidavit, willing to unseal other docs

The Justice Department said Monday it will oppose the release of an FBI affidavit used to justify the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence last week.

“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

The DOJ added in a footnote that the release of even a redacted version of the affidavit “would not serve any public interest” due to the number of details that would have to be omitted.

Prosecutors added that they would be willing to make other documents connected to the search public — including cover sheets for the initial search warrant application, the government’s motion to seal the warrant and the sealing order issued by US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart.

The unprecedented Aug. 8 raid on the Mar-a-Lago resort was related to Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents, according to court records unsealed Friday.

Former President Donald Trump claims he declassified any records stored at his residence.

The raid on Trump’s home is allegedly related to mishandling of classified documents.

“The fact that this investigation implicates highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the Justice Department said in its Monday filing.

The conservative transparency group Judicial Watch and nearly a dozen news outlets are seeking the release of documents related to the search.

Trump said Friday that he wants all documents pertaining to the raid to be released.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke three laws pertaining to the handling of government records, including the Espionage Act of 1917, according to court documents released Friday.

Trump claims he declassified any records stored at his residence and argued that some records may be protected by attorney-client privilege. Trump alleged Monday that FBI agents “stole my three Passports (one expired)” during the raid. An inventory of seized property, however, doesn’t mention passports.

In addition to reviewing Trump’s handling of documents, the Justice Department is investigating the ex-president’s actions to challenge his 2020 election loss, including by floating the selection of rival slates of electors from swing states.