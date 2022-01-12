DOJ creating unit focused on domestic terrorism amid spike in threats

The Department of Justice is creating a specialized domestic terrorism unit, the department’s top national-security official said Tuesday, amid a “growing threat” from violent extremists in America.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen revealed the new unit while testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

Since the spring of 2020, Olsen said the number of FBI probes into suspected domestic violent extremists has doubled.

The Justice Department already has a counterterrorism section within its National Security Division, which is led by Olsen.

The new unit will “augment our existing approach” and “ensure that these cases are properly handled and effectively coordinated,” Olsen said.

