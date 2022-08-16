DOJ admits Trump passports were taken after CBS anchor O’Donnell reports not

The Justice Department has confirmed that former President Donald Trump’s passports were taken by FBI agents who searched his Florida home last week — after “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell tweeted that she had been told otherwise.

Late Monday, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich tweeted a screenshot of an email purportedly from a member of the Justice Department’s National Security Division that acknowledged the bureau removed the 45th president’s travel documents from Mar-a-Lago.

“We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport,” the email said.

The email added that the agency was “returning” Trump’s passports and that they would be ready for pickup by 2 p.m. Monday.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell tweeted that she had been told Trump’s passports were not taken in the raid. Michele Crowe/CBS

O’Donnell later hedged the claim in a follow-up tweet.

The FBI on Monday night released a statement saying, “In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes.”

Trump initially accused the FBI of taking the passports Monday afternoon — an explosive allegation that suggested investigators believed he was a flight risk or faced charges that would prevent him from leaving the country.

On Monday evening, O’Donnell tweeted: “NEW: According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump’s passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home.”

In a follow-up tweet, O’Donnell hedged: “We are also learning tonight that if any items not contained in the warrant were retrieved during the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, they will be returned.”

The former president and his allies have slammed the bureau and said the raid is the latest phase of a long-running “witch hunt” that dates back to the bureau’s investigation into whether he colluded with Russia’s government during the 2016 campaign.

An inventory of property that was taken from the resort made no mention of passports, though it did note that agents seized 27 boxes — some of which contained classified documents — two binders of photographs, and a handwritten note, among other items.

The email stated the agency would return the passports.

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. REUTERS

Secret Service and local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. AFP via Getty Images

The search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, which was unsealed Friday, indicates the Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke three laws pertaining to official records, including the Espionage Act of 1917 — a law used in recent years to justify harsh sanctions, including against whistleblowers.