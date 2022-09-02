Dogwoof Boards Sales On Greg LeMond Documentary ‘Last Rider’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: London-based Dogwoof has boarded world sales, excluding North America, on The Last Rider, the latest documentary from MRC Non-Fiction and filmmaker Alex Holmes on the story of cyclist Greg LeMond.

The deal was negotiated between Dogwoof CEO Anna Godas and Amit Dey, MRC’s Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction. This is the second Alex Holmes film Dogwoof has represented, following 2019’s Maiden. The Last Rider will make its World Premiere at Telluride this weekend. Dogwoof will present the film to buyers ahead of TIFF.

The doc follows the story of Greg LeMond, who came back from the brink of death after a hunting accident to win the closest race in the history of the Tour de France beating his rivals Laurent Fignon and Pedro Delgado. LeMond remains the only American to have won the race without performance-enhancing drugs.

The Last Rider is a New Black Films production. Victoria Gregory, James Erskine, and Sam Brayshaw are producing.

“This is one of the most legendary rivalries in sports history – add to that, the exquisite direction of Alex Holmes, and we have an irresistible proposition for any viewer,” said Godas. “Working with MRC and New Black Films reinforces the quality and professionalism Dogwoof are all about.”

Holmes added: “The Last Rider is the story of how Greg came back from the precipice of death to reclaim his dream. It examines what it takes to put yourself back together, physically, psychologically and emotionally to face the biggest challenge of your life.”

This is the third collaboration between New Black Films and Dogwoof following Maiden and The Ice King. Other recent Dogwoof titles include the award-winning Free Solo, Apollo 11, Blackfish, and The Act of Killing.