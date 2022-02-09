Dogwoof Boards Doc ‘Sound Of Ice’ Executive Producer By Wim Wenders – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales agent Dogwoof has picked up world rights to Tommy Gulliksen’s Sound Of Ice, a documentary about musician Terje Isungset’s project to produce and play musical instruments crafted from each of the world’s most endangered glaciers.

Even though making music from ice is close to impossible, it is Isungset’s obsession. His instruments are only used once before they melt and disappear. Climate change has made ice music difficult and Terje’s artistic project even more urgent. When he receives an unexpected invitation to play in China’s greatest opera house, Terje decides to build an instrument from each of the world’s most endangered glaciers to bring to Beijing.

Here’s a first teaser for the project:

An Oslo Pictures production, Sound of Ice is directed by Tommy Gulliksen, produced by Thomas Robsahm and Tonje Hessen Schei, written by Bjørn Olaf Johannessen, and co-produced with Road Movies. Additional funding was provided by Nordisk. Wim Wenders of Road Movies is an executive producer on the project.

Dogwoof will begin sales at the virtual European Film Market.

“When we at Road Movies saw the first footage from Sound of Ice, it gave us goosebumps. We immediately knew that we would love to be on board as a co-producer of this unique film, especially as Sound of Ice is basically a road movie itself,” said Wim Wenders. “With Sound of Ice, Tommy Gulliksen unveils the emotional power of Ice Music to create awareness for one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. I am thrilled to be part of a brilliant team of creatives to help this urgent film come to light.”

Thomas Robsahm, of Oslo Films adds: “Through deep love for nature and the passion of music, Terje Isungset tackles climate change in a brilliant way – by creating Ice Music. Sound of Ice couldn’t be more urgent and timely, and we are thrilled to bring this story to the world together with our strong partners in Road Movies and Dogwoof.”