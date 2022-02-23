An 18-year-old is in critical condition after dogs attacked her and dragged her through the street, police and neighbors told news outlets.

The woman and another person who tried to help were bitten by a dog during the attack, the King County Sheriff’s Office said. The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two dogs attacked the 18-year-old and dragged her off the sidewalk and into the street, video obtained by KIRO 7 shows.

The dogs circled back to bite the woman again as she was lying motionless on the ground, KIRO 7 reported. The dogs then dragged her onto the other sidewalk.

“I literally watched the dog drag the girl from one side of the street to the other and yank on her arm,” Michelle Provan, who witnessed the attack, told KOMO News. ‘She had a bloody face and all parts of her body. The dogs ripped her clothes off. It should have never happened to her.”

Provan ran out to try to help the woman after she heard screaming coming from outside, KING 5 reported. She brought a bat, which another neighbor used to try to get the dog off the teen, according to FOX 13. That man was bitten by the dog in the process.

When police arrived, the dogs continued to approach them. One deputy shot and killed one dog that would not stay back, according to KING 5. Another dog was removed by animal control.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX 13 officials anticipate a felony charge against the owners of the dog.

‘Please god save my baby:’ Toddler disfigured by neighbor’s dog, Oklahoma family says

Woman sprints after mountain lion chasing dog through Colorado backyard, video shows

7-year-old girl dies after a dog attacks her in Virginia, police say