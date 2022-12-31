‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson’s Cause Of Death Revealed – The Hamden Journal

David Robinson, co-star of reality TV series Dogs Most Wanted, died of heart disease, his wife revealed to TMZ.

Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series, collapsed during a Zoom call November 1 and died at the age of 50.

Brooke Robinson, told TMZ results of an autopsy revealed her husband had died as the result of critical coronary artery disease.

Robinson co-starred on Dog’s Most Wanted, a spinoff of the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran from 2004 to 2012. Dog’s Most Wanted, which followed Chapman’s search for wanted fugitives, aired for one season on WGN America in 2019.

Chapman said he was “shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years, in a statement to TMZ at the time of Robinson’s death, adding “Until we meet again, brother.”