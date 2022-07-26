Dog rescued after falling 30 feet off cliff in Michigan

It looks like dogs also have nine lives sometimes.

A pooch plunged 30-feet from a cliff while taking a walk with its owners in a Michigan park earlier this month — but miraculously survived when it landed on a small unstable ledge, according to a report.

The 4-year-old cocker spaniel poodle mix, named Leo, got in the trouble on July 8 when he somehow wiggled out of his collar, before running free and toppling from a high spot in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, reported WDIV

The family could see little Leo moving with a limp on the precarious ledge on the Lake Superior shoreline, and kept calling to him to keep him from moving and slipping further down while rescue workers arrived.

The dog was eventually pulled up by John Miller, a volunteer from the Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP), the station said.

Leo refused to go to Miller for some 25 minutes, after the rescuer was lowered down. But the dog was finally lured off the cliff with goldfish crackers, bread, and encouraging words, reported WDIV.

The 30 feet fall left the dog limping. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshor

Rescuers hauled the dog up in a harness that they fashioned on the scene and got him safely back onto the lower overlook platform. The dog had a limp, but was no worse for wear.

“The parks shoreline can be very unforgiving from the cold water to the sheer cliffs and drop offs,” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes told the station.