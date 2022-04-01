Dog found standing over owner’s body after deadly attack, Tennessee deputies say

A dog stood over its owner’s body after apparently mauling the woman to death in a violent attack in east Tennessee, authorities say.

Witnesses reported the incident Wednesday, March 30 just before 7 p.m., saying they saw someone being attacked by a dog in Tellico Village, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a large black dog guarding the body, authorities said in a news release. The woman, who police haven’t named while they try to notify family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Deputies were unable to approach the victim due to the potential attack from the dog, and a LCSO Deputy was forced to shoot and kill the animal,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not identify the dog’s breed.

The woman’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy, the release said. A necropsy will also be performed on the dog.

Deputies said the incident remains under investigation.

Tellico Village is about 40 miles southwest of Knoxville.

