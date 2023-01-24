Dog fatally shoots Kansas hunter in freak accident

A Kansas hunter was accidentally shot dead by a dog that stepped on a rifle in the back of the pickup they were in, according to officials.

The victim — who has not been identified — was in the front passenger seat of the truck in Geuda Springs late Saturday with a dog in the back with the hunting gear, including a rifle.

“A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle causing the weapon to discharge,” the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office told KAKE News.

“The fired round struck the passenger who died of his injuries on scene.”

It was not immediately clear if the dead man was the owner of the pickup or if someone else was with them in the driver’s seat at the time. It was also unclear if the truck was moving or parked when the hunter was shot in the back.





Officials gave no other details, including the victim’s identity, although some reports said he was 32. It was also unclear what happened to the killer canine. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

News of the tragedy sparked calls for hunters to always abide by gun safety rules as well as some snarky responses, angering friends of the victim.

“To all the comedians and weapons experts here: This boy was my friend, having been best friends for over 20+ years with his dad,” a man named Jimmy White from Wichita wrote in the comments on KAKE News’ Facebook post.





“These comments are hateful. I know this family very well and cannot tell you how much their hearts hurt right now. Shame on you.”

Similar tragedies have happened before.

In November, new dad Ozgur Gevrekoglu, 32, was shot dead in Turkey when his dog accidentally touched the trigger of his still-loaded shotgun, reports said at the time.

In 2018, a New Mexico man was accidentally shot in the back by his dog while on a jackrabbit hunt.