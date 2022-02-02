Dog bakery hires workers with intellectual disabilities

The Takeout

Which coffee maker is best for your morning routine?

A quick Google search of “coffee makers” could leave you comparing a $40 drip coffee brewer to an $800 espresso machine, all the while wondering, “Will either one even satisfy my coffee needs?” Maybe you’re a person who needs your coffee ready quickly so you can run out the door, or maybe you’re a budding barista with a minimal amount of counter space. Rather than spend money on machines you’ll end up returning, take some time to identify what you need in a coffee brewer.