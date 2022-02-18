Dog attacks 6-year-old Dallas, Texas boy on his birthday: cops

A 6-year-old boy was mauled by a dog and seriously injured as he got off a school bus on his birthday in Dallas, police and city officials said.

The boy, who wasn’t publicly identified, was attacked at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday by a black dog that escaped from a nearby apartment, Dallas police told The Post.

The youngster was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, cops said.

The dog’s owner, Daneka Black, 31, was arrested on a felony charge of attack by a dangerous dog resulting in serious bodily injury.

A Dallas police spokesman said Friday he had no information on the breed of the dog.

The boy, meanwhile, underwent surgery at a hospital Thursday, which was his birthday, according to Dallas Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn.

The boy’s mother said he got out of surgery at 1 a.m. Friday, Mendelsohn said.

“The mom is so lovely,” Mendelsohn tweeted. “She has the weight of the world on her. She doesn’t want press, appreciates the prayers & asked me to give [an] update. Their life is forever changed.”

Mendelsohn did not immediately return messages seeking additional comment Friday and efforts to track down the boy’s mother were unsuccessful.

Black remained jailed in Dallas County Friday in lieu of $25,000 bond, online records show. It’s unclear if she’s hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The dog had no prior history with animal control officials prior to the attack, Dallas Animal Services told KTVT. The animal was being held in the agency’s custody.

“Mom said this morning, ‘He is a fighter and he is fighting to get better,’” Mendelsohn tweeted Friday afternoon.

The attack came just weeks after another Texas boy, 7-year-old Conner Landers, was bitten by his neighbor’s black brindle boxer-bullmastiff mixed breed as he got off a school bus on Jan. 21. The boy needed surgery and had more than two dozen cuts to his face, head and body, his mother said.

The dog’s owner, Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49, of Azule, was later arrested on a charge of attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury, police said.