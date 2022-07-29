‘Doesn’t even look 60, more like 40’

“Kardashians” star Kris Jenner, 66, is having a good day.

Kim Kardashian shared a video of her mother using her “SKNN BY KIM” products that shows the Momager of six stripped down to a makeup-free look before bedtime.

Jenner received overwhelmingly positive compliments, including one that says she looks 40 years old.

Jenner, who is rarely seen without a full face of glam by one of her family’s makeup artists, took her makeup off on camera before ending her day.

Being the mother to two skin and beauty gurus in Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Jenner received uplifting remarks for sharing her natural skin.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Kris looking naturally beautiful ! Love to see it,” one social media user said.

Another user commented directly to Jenner, writing, “I hope you know how beautiful you are without makeup,” adding a heart-eye emoji.

Kris Jenner with three of her five daughters — Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, two of whom are leaders in the skincare industry. Getty Images

“I loved the fact that she did the process without using a filter,” added another commenter.

In addition to managing her children, Jenner and her family have also ventured into the streaming service space, with season two of “The Kardashians” set to air on Hulu Sept. 22.