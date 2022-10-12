Does The Third Saturday in October have Heisman implications?

The winner of the famed “Third Saturday in October” has enjoyed bragging rights and Alabama fans are no stranger to them.
From the yearly resurfacing of Irvin Carney’s rant on Tennessee to a Twitter account with daily updates until 2021 on how long it has been since Alabama lost to the Volunteers (5,835 days to be exact), the constant trash talk has fueled the rivalry which has seen its fair share of highlights over the years.
This season’s rendition has a different feel to it.
Outside of it being the first time both teams come into the matchup unbeaten since 1989, it could be a matchup between two Heisman Trophy Finalists in Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker, assuming that the Alabama quarterback will be fit to start in Knoxville.
Despite Young missing the second half against Arkansas and all of the Texas A&M because of a shoulder injury, the stats between Young and Hooker are fairly comparable through the first half of the regular season.
Hooker has led the Tennessee offense to a per-game scoring clip of 46.8 points, which is No. in the country. Hooker also hasn’t committed an interception this season and combined with the Volunteers’ uptempo style has caused opposing teams fits so far.
“(It’s) how comfortably he runs the offense and stuff like that,” Dallas Turner said when asked about Hooker. “He is a good quarterback and stuff like that, but you can tell where he is going when he passes. How the scheme runs over there at Tennessee it works, seriously.”
Not to be outdone by its SEC foe Alabama also sports a top-10 offense in scoring (44.3 points per game) and yards per game (503.7). Most of that was due to Young’s arm as the junior is averaging more than 240 yards per game.
While the status of Young’s health is still unclear, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel spoke highly of Young during his Monday press conference.
“Bryce has played on an elite level for a long time,” Heupel said. “Arm talent, be able to be accurate with the football, great decision-maker back there. The X factor for him is his ability to move and extend and make plays outside of the pocket, and inside of the pocket does a good job of finding the soft spot.
“When he escapes he’s a thrower first and you know finds guys. If you don’t match him out and you’re in zone coverage and then has the ability to tuck it and make big plays too. So he’s got the ability to and apply pressure to you in all ways.”