Does the stock market close early today, July 1? Is it open on July 4?

After a turbulent first half of the year, which resulted in the S&P 500 entering a bear market, investors will get some time to catch their breath as a new quarter kicks off.

In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, U.S.-based bond markets closed three hours early at 2 p.m. The stock market will close at its usual time, 4 p.m.

Both stock and bond markets will remain closed until Tuesday.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well.

