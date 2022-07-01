Does the stock market close early today, July 1? Is it open on July 4?

Does the stock market close early today, July 1? Is it open on July 4?

by

After a turbulent first half of the year, which resulted in the S&P 500 entering a bear market, investors will get some time to catch their breath as a new quarter kicks off.

In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, U.S.-based bond markets closed three hours early at 2 p.m. The stock market will close at its usual time, 4 p.m.

Both stock and bond markets will remain closed until Tuesday.

What to buy: Here are the stocks to buy as the market falls and inflation rises

Are we in a recession?: Inflation means people are spending less, which may be putting a recession on fast track

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is stock market open on July 4, 2022? Does it close early on July 1?