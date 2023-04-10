Does Stone Garrett have valuable fantasy upside?

Connor Rogers breaks down Stone Garrett’s incredibly hot start to the season and how the young OF can carve his way into an every day player for the Nationals.

Video Transcript

– In spite of an impressive Major League debut that saw him hit .276 with four homers in just 27 games, Stone Garrett was cut by the Diamondbacks after last season. The Nationals gave him a Major League deal as a free agent, only to send him down in favor of Corey Dickerson this spring. Alas, Dickerson lasted just two games before getting hurt, and after riding the pine for a few days, Garrett has gone 7 for 14 with a homer and 5 RBIs in three games for the Nats.

His career OPS currently stands at .960. Garrett was interesting even with the uncertain role coming into the spring. He’s never walked much, and he should be OBP challenged in the majors, but this is a player who hit 28 homers and stole 15 bases in 103 games in triple-A last year. The power is undoubtedly legitimate, and his speed is well above average. If he can convince the Nationals to play him regularly for a spell, a .250 average would likely be enough to make him useful in fantasy leagues.

Whether he can hit .250 and maintain an on base percentage in the .300 range is still to be determined. However, like Joey Meneses before him, he’s a late bloomer worthy of an opportunity. And the fast start might just get him one. Those in deeper leagues should strongly consider giving him a shot. There’s an opportunity for 20 homers and 10 to 15 steals here.