Does Putin have an exit strategy?

U.S. ending Title 42 blocking asylum seekers at border

STORY: The United States on Friday announced that it will be ending a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico.The public health order, known as Title 42, will remain in effect until May 23 according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In a separate statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order in March 2020, said it was no longer needed to limit the spread of the virus after it considered “current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19.”U.S. President Joe Biden kept Title 42 in place after taking office in January 2021 despite fierce criticism from his own political party and campaign promises to reverse the restrictive immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.Leading Democrats, medical experts and the United Nations have criticized Title 42, saying it expels migrants to danger in Mexico and that scientific evidence does not support its stated goal of limiting the spread of the virus.Meanwhile, Republicans have blasted Biden this week following reports the order would be ended, saying lifting the pandemic restrictions would encourage more migrants to enter illegally at a time when border crossings are already breaking records.U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials said earlier this week that they were preparing to handle a sharp spike in border crossings, but that it remained unclear whether lifting the COVID-era order would increase migration.