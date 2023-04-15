Does Ohio State’s offense ‘look rough?’ Here’s what fans thought of the 2023 spring game

Ohio State football ended its spring season at Ohio Stadium.

Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. and company took the field for the Buckeyes’ final spring scrimmage in front of more than 75,000 fans Saturday to showcase what the 2023 team could look like come Sept. 2 against Indiana.

And after the defense’s 40-31 win against the offense, fans left with plenty of thoughts ahead of Ohio State’s summer session, whether it was an improved defensive performance or their first look at McCord leading the Buckeyes’ offense.

Here’s how Ohio State football fans reacted to the Buckeyes’ spring game performance.

One Ohio State fan sees a similarity to how the Buckeyes’ 2022 season ended

Overall, Ohio State fans see a defense that came to play

Well, except on this play against a two-time Heisman Trophy winner…

Did this Michigan fan see progress from Ohio State? Not from the Buckeyes’ offense

A Notre Dame football fan found hope in Ohio State’s spring game

Looks like Ohio State may have to play some ‘balanced football’

Could Jelani Thurman be to Ohio State what Darnell Washington was to Georgia?

Or could Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers be next in line in Ohio State’s passing game?

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here’s what Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

