Does it make sense to trust the 49ers as big favorites?

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are in a good spot Saturday against Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

We are down to the final three weeks of the season, and the playoff races are starting to take shape. Most teams’ motivation is high as they are either fighting for their postseason lives or trying to position themselves for the highest possible seed. While three more weeks seem like a decent amount of time remaining, that’s far from reality. The final week of the year is typically a nightmare to handicap, so we will miss having a full slate of 16 competitive games soon enough. So let’s take advantage of some solid matchups on the board. Here are the first two bets I locked up for Week 16.

I absolutely love this spot for the 49ers. The Commanders were paying bettors left and right after going 6-0-1 ATS from Weeks 6-12. But, after failing to meet market expectations the last two weeks against a mediocre Giants team, it still appears they are getting residual credit in the market. Washington looks like a team that is unraveling. Whether it’s coach Ron Rivera’s wrath for the officiating or his comments fueling a quarterback controversy, nothing coming out of Washington makes me confident it will be ready for the 49ers.

The Commanders went 1-of-10 on third downs Sunday night against a Giants defense that allowed 48 points to the Eagles the previous week. QB Taylor Heinicke struggled mightily under pressure, coughing up the football twice, once resulting in Giants touchdown. How do we expect the Commanders to fare against the NFL’s best defense? It’s going to get ugly fast.

Washington’s mediocre rushing attack (15th in success rate) will struggle to get anything against the league’s best run defense. The 49ers should easily get Heinicke off-rhythm by making the offense one-dimensional, forcing him into playing hero ball and resulting in drive-killing negative plays or worse. Turnovers can be the big equalizer for underdogs or, in this case, the fuel for favorites covering big spreads. I’m confident the 49ers will win the turnover battle, considering new quarterback Brock Purdy has done a decent job protecting the football. Purdy has yet to throw an interception in either of his two NFL starts. It’s uncomfortable laying a touchdown with a favorite in a league where big dogs cover at high rate, but when San Francisco wins, it wins big. In the 49ers’ 10 wins, the average margin of victory is 17.3 points, with all but one win coming by more than seven points. Grab the 49ers now in case this number keeps rising throughout the week.

We are not betting on Zach Wilson anymore. Last Sunday, I showed value on the Jets hosting the red-hot Lions. I learned a valuable lesson that New York can’t score points with Wilson at the helm, regardless of the quality of defense he is facing. That’s going to be a problem if the Jets plan on keeping up with Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars’ defense is vulnerable everywhere. It’s 28th in defensive DVOA, 32nd against the pass, and it’s the second-worst tackling unit in the league. However, you can’t back the Jets in this spot without a quarterback who can take advantage of the Jaguars’ biggest weakness.

Jacksonville is riding a two-game winning streak and now controls its playoff destiny after Trevor Lawrence led his team back from 17 points to take out a top contender in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Jets’ postseason chances have nosedived after dropping their last three games. So take the team that believes in its quarterback. It’s Jaguars +1 or moneyline as they win this one outright.

Stats provided by Teamrankings, Rbsdm, Football Outsiders.