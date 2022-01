Teenage tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who quickly became a fan favorite during her run to the U.S. Open final last fall, has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Youth Athletes United, the parent company behind youth sports franchises Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports and JumpBunch. Fernandez will create co-branded tennis and fitness clinics […]

