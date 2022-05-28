Does Arch Manning going to Texas compare to LeBron James’ journey?

While Arch Manning did help lead his basketball team to a state championship this past season, that isn’t why he is drawing comparisons to LeBron James.

The consensus five-star and No. 1 overall recruit is drawing attention as a high school athlete that few ever do.

This is due to the fact he hails from the Manning family which includes Peyton, Eli, and Archie. The youngest Manning is believed to be down to two schools in Texas and Georgia, and is already facing a ton of pressure without even playing a college snap.

On3’s Jesse Simonton touched on the pressures of being the quarterback at Texas, and having to be the programs savior. A pressure that Manning has felt ever since he has been on the scene, and similar to James, will be heavily watched wherever he goes.

Simonton even went as far as to say that Manning is the most scrutinized high school recruit since James, who was drawing Michael Jordan comparisons while still taking Algebra classes.

Luckily for Manning, if does go to Texas, there is a chance that Quinn Ewers will do the heavy lifting when it comes to bringing the program back to prominence. If that’s the case, Manning will just have to sustain it.

The Longhorns will be hosting Manning for his last official visit in June, and if they show an uptick in on the filed performance in 2022, he may finally pledge to play at Texas. A move that would give the program stability at the quarterback position that they haven’t had since Colt McCoy.