Dodgers’ Trayce Thompson slugs three-homer game; makes some unique history

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson slugged three home runs in a 10–1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at home Saturday. He racked up eight RBIs, exceeding anyone else in the game by more than double.

Thompson is the eighth player in Dodgers history with an eight RBI game. James Loney and Hall of Famer Gil Hodges are the only two players to exceed the amount for the franchise, both boasting a nine RBI game.

Somehow, none of those accomplishments are the most unique aspect of his performance.

While assisting his team in the blowout, Thompson maintained an unbelievable consistency: all three of his home runs had an exit velocity of 107.5 mph.

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, this is the first time that a player’s home runs had the same exit velocity in one game since Statcast began tracking the measure.

Granted, Statcast only started tracking these numbers in 2015. But it still seems likely that this is an incredibly rare occurrence.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson was historically consistent in his three-home run performance on Saturday. (Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports)

The repeating velocity almost extended to Diamondbacks’ J.D. Martinez, who also hit a home run with an exit velocity of 107.4 mph on Saturday, just a tenth away from Thompson’s. On top of that, each of Thompson’s home runs came from a different pitcher.

The first came in the 32-year old’s first at-bat of the season, a grand slam off Arizona southpaw Madison Bumgarner in the first inning, giving the Dodgers a 5-0 lead.

Thompson also went deep on a right hander with no problem. His second home run was a three-run shot off Kevin Ginkel in the sixth. Thompson ended his streak with a solo homer off Carlos Vargas in the eighth.

Thompson’s three homers Saturday night tie him with Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron for the early league-lead. Besides the two of them, only three other players have a multi-home run game this season; Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver.

Thompson is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. He agreed on a one-year, $1.45 million contract with the Dodgers in January. In 2022, he recorded a .256 average with 13 home runs, 41 RBI, four stolen bases and 36 runs across 219 at-bats with the Padres and Dodgers.