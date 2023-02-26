Dodgers star Mookie Betts lists his California mansion — and it’s an athlete’s oasis

MLB slugger Mookie Betts is making a splash during this offseason … and it has nothing to do with baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has listed his chic mansion in Encino, California, for $9.995 million prior to the start of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports including Dirt and Mansion Global.

“Escape to luxury in this magnificent newer construction home located in the highly sought-after neighborhood in Encino just south of the boulevard,” the listing on Compass says. “This stunning estate boasts 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a transitional design that exudes elegance and comfort.”

Elegant features of the 9,415-square-foot estate include:

High ceilings

Curved staircase

Two garages

Chef’s kitchen

Two laundry rooms

Pool

Fire pit

Putting green

Outdoor kitchen

Guest house

Betts scooped up the home in 2020 for $7.6 million and has since added his own personal touches to the extravagant property, which include adding a structure with a gym and indoor basketball court, Dirt reports.

“This is one of the rare homes that checks all of the boxes,” listing agent Morgan Trent told Mansion Global.

“It is obviously perfect for the athlete with the indoor gym and basketball court, but also perfect for a family with five bedrooms upstairs, an oversized pool, two-story guest house, and indoor/outdoor living. It truly has something for everybody.”

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts reaches to catch a baseball while warming up during spring training baseball workouts for Dodgers players in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Betts started his professional career in 2014 with the Boston Red Sox and helped bring the team a World Series championship in 2018. He was traded to the Dodgers in 2020 and signed a 12-year contract extension deal worth $365 million. He won his second World Series with the Dodgers that season.

